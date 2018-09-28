Scott Disick Admits He Wants Another Baby With Kourtney K.: Will They Get Back Together?

Yes, you’re hearing that right — three years after their breakup, Scott Disick wants more kids with Kourtney Kardashian! He made the confession himself, and Kim dished all about it in this ‘KUWTK’ sneak peek!

Scott Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie, but that doesn’t mean he wants to be done having kids with Kourtney Kardashian! In a preview for the upcoming Sept. 30 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals to her BFF, Larsa Pippen, that she received a text from Scott admitting he wants another baby with his ex. “I think he wants one more,” Kim explains. “And she wants one more!” At the time of filming, Kourtney also had a boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, but Kim doesn’t seem too concerned.

“They don’t even have to have sex,” Kim says. “It could be, like, IVF!” She knows her insistence alone won’t be enough, though, so she sends an e-mail to some other family members to get them on-board. The only problem? She left Kourtney on the e-mail chain! Khloe Kardashian calls Kim immediately to let her know she made a big mistake, but we’ll have to wait until the episode airs to find out how Kourt reacts!

“I think I do hold onto this hope of Kourtney and Scott,” Kim admits. “Just because I’m so used to them being together.” Even though Scott cheated on Kourtney, leading to their July 2015 breakup, this isn’t the first time family members have revealed they want the two to reconcile. However, Kourt and Scott themselves have been pretty adamant that it won’t happen.

The exes are already parents to Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. “I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person…” Kim insists in the clip. Getting Kourtney on-board with this idea probably won’t be too easy, but with this family…anything’s possible!