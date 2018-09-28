Remy Ma Reveals To Wendy Williams She Has A ‘Positive’ Bond W/ Cardi B: But What About Nick Minaj?

Aw! Remy Ma & Cardi B are the cutest friends. However, Remy can’t say the same for fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. See her dish on their relationship in a new interview with Wendy Williams!

It seems like everyone is taking sides in the ongoing feud between Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35, and now, Remy Ma, 38, has made her stance clear. When speaking with Wendy Williams, 54, on Sept. 28, the talk show host asked her for some details on her friendship with fellow Bronx native Cardi. “Have you spoken to her since this thing with Nicki?” Wendy inquired. “When we usually speak it’s not a whole gossip thing. It’s always words of encouragement. ‘Girl don’t worry about that,’ ‘girl this will blow over,’ or ‘you looked great in Paris,’ or ‘congratulations on the baby.’ I don’t think neither one of us really dwell on the negative stuff,” Remy revealed during the segment. “So much positive stuff is going on in both of our lives right now.”

However, when asked about her relationship with Nicki, Remy shut down. “What relationship? There’s no relationship,” she said sternly. “I’m confused…what do you mean?” she asked, while shaking her head. In case you don’t remember, Nicki and Remy have some drama of their own. In 2017, Remy nearly broke the internet when she dropped “ShETHER,” a vicious diss track aimed at Nicki. Nicki hit right back, and enlisted pals Drake, and Lil Wayne, for “No Frauds,” a diss track that sent the Barbz reeling. “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin//What the fuck is this bitch inhalin//I would’ve helped you out that pit you fell in,” Nicki rapped in one verse. Given the history between the two rappers, it’s no surprise that Remy is team Cardi all the way through this feud!

Meanwhile Cardi and Nicki and still trying to settle some drama of their own. The two have taken shots back and forth at each other, following their highly publicized fashion week brawl on Sept. 7, but just cannot seem to move past their beef! Just this week, on Sept. 28, Cardi kicked it with Meek Mill, 31, at the Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players event in NYC. After seeing photos emerge of Cardi and Nicki’s ex-man, fans were convinced that Cardi stood in for the snapshot to shade her rival!

Regardless of who’s side you’re on in this feud, we’ll continue to keep you posted on the latest developments between Cardi, Nicki, and the always honest, Remy Ma.