Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande’s Pet Pig Is Starting To Become A Menace: He’s Beginning To ‘Bite’

Piggy Smallz is getting bigger and meaner, Pete Davidson revealed to Seth Meyers on Sept. 27! Find out how Pete and Ariana Grande even ended up with a pet pig in NYC, here.

Pete Davidson, 24, dialed back his normally NSFW interview topics for a surprisingly PG subject: pigs! The Saturday Night Live comedian gave us an update on Ariana Grande’s pet pig during Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 27. His 25-year-old fiancée first posted Piggy Smallz to her Instagram Story on Sept. 15. And Pete answered the question we’ve all been wondering: How did the pop star, whose Sweetener album is currently ranked in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart, end up with a barnyard animal? “Can I just say like, this girl. She was like, ‘I want a pig.’ And then an hour later it was just there…This chick got a f***ing pig in an hour,'” Pete told Seth Meyers, 44, still incredulous over the fact that he now owns a pig in Manhattan. But don’t let all those cuddly Instagram videos fool you. He continued, “The first two days it was like really new and didn’t move much, and now it’s starting to bite.”

The comedian also mentioned Piggy Smallz is “big now,” and getting feistier! Pete even demonstrated a pig behavior to Seth. “It’s a pig. And they like…” he did a head butt motion here, “…they do that.” Nonetheless, Pete’s a committed pig dad. After all, he has already inked himself with a sparkly-eyed tattoo of Piggy Smallz. “I love it. I want it to get big and fat,” he told the talk show host. Pete proved his affection in a series of pictures that his fiancée posted to her Instagram Story after the segment aired. You can see him cuddling their pet pig in the slideshow below!

We hope Piggy Smallz cheers up Ariana. The Sweetener pop star posted a series of concerning tweets the same day of Pete’s appearance on Seth’s show. “Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” she tweeted earlier on Thursday. After posting two more tweets about how she’s so “tired” and more, Ariana explained her distress to a worried fan. “It’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired,” she replied to the fan. “Sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.” These tweets arrived after the pop star decided to take a break from the public eye, which her absence from the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 first indicated. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her rep told HollywoodLife on Sept. 18. These events include the shocking death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, on Sept. 7, and the tragic 2017 bombing at her Manchester concert that killed 22 attendees.

This was a tame night night for Pete. The last time he did an interview, the jokester revealed he was “jerking off” to fiancée Ariana Grande, 25, “before [he] met her” during SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Sept. 24. Does that count as a meet cute? Self-love aside, Pete even dived into his sex life. “Any time we’re intimate, I’m always apologizing and saying thank you,” Pete told Howard. At least Pete’s consistent. He’s always been obsessed with the “God is a woman” singer, whom he became engaged to in June, as he revealed in another frank interview. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” Pete told GQ in an interview published on Aug. 16. Considering their brief relationship timeline, Pete is a man of his word!