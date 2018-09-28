Noah Cyrus Poses In Underwear & Flaunts Nipples In See-Through Top: Showing Lil Xan What He’s Missing?

Noah Cyrus’s EP ‘Good Cry’ just dropped, she’s currently on tour, and, you know, posted the hottest photo ever on Sept. 28! Who needs a boyfriend with all that going on?

The ball’s in Noah Cyrus’ court. The 18-year-old singer’s ex-boyfriend Lil Xan, 22, admitted he “f***ed everything up” in their relationship on Sept. 26. So, what better timing than to post a sexy revenge picture on her feed! The “Good Cry” singer posed in her underwear and a sheer tank top for an Instagram picture on Sept. 28. “Face mask typa day,” Noah captioned the shot. Noah’s looking fly and still getting her skincare regimen in. That’s the type of multitasking that makes Noah a boss lady!

We’re happy to see Noah taking a self-care day. Her very publicized breakup with Xan, real name Diego Leanos, took a toll on Miley Cyrus’ little sister. The “Betrayed” rapper accused Noah of using him to get “more poppin’ in the music industry” and said he “broke up with her ’cause she was all over some other dude,” but ended up taking the blame in his Sept. 26 interview with Complex. Following the aftermath of their breakup drama, which began on Sept. 3, Noah shared her new goals going forward. “I’m confused, is all I’m going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 19. “[But] there’s no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP, [and a collaboration with] PIZZASLIME. I just gotta focus on me right now and I don’t really need to have a boyfriend now anyway.”

True. Who needs a man when you’ve got a brand-new EP to hype you up? Noah’s debut album, Good Cry, dropped on Sept. 21. Despite the timing, don’t get it twisted — the EP’s not about her recent ex, regardless of its name! “This record is not about Lil Xan,” Noah told Cosmopolitan, in an interview published on the same day Good Cry was released. “No. I’ll make that clear—in bold and highlighted and underlined. I didn’t do anything for publicity.”

The Good Cry Tour has already kicked off, with its first tour stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sept. 22. Noah’s tour concludes in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 24!