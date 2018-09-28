Is Nicki Minaj Sending Message To Lewis Hamilton? Doesn’t Want To Put Off Marriage & Kids

Lewis, are you listening? In her new ‘Wonderland’ interview, Nicki said she didn’t want to wait ‘much longer’ to get married and have a baby. See what else the rapper had to say about starting a family!

Should we be keeping our eyes peeled for a baby bump? Nicki Minaj, 35, did just admit that she’s interested in having kids, after all! She’s Wonderland‘s latest cover star and opened up to the magazine about her future family. “I’ve got to get married first, then I’ll have a child,” the “Chun Li” singer said. “I might be closer than people think actually. I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.” This news is pretty shocking since it never seemed like Nicki had babies on her radar, but we are pleasantly surprised. Sounds like things with her rumored race car driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, 33, are going well if she’s got marriage and pregnancy on her mind.

But baby fever or not, her photo spread for the magazine definitely wasn’t PG. Nicki looked super sexy in the shoot. While she rocked short wet hair that faded from yellow to red in every picture, she sported three wildly different — but equally hot — outfits. All three were cleavage baring, but one was entirely made up of cutout red leather from the shoulder pads down to her laced-up legs, while another other featured a bedazzled corset and liquid gold leggings. The third was a low-cut black dress accessorized with furry heels and a shiny mesh cap. The rapper stunned in each and every look!

When she wasn’t shocking us with her baby desires and her over-the-top outfits, she was opening up about her fame. “The average person wouldn’t be able to deal with it, my level of ridicule,” she admitted. “Most people mentally aren’t strong enough to handle this pressure. I’ve been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time. Sometimes people just want to see someone who’s been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen. It’s a sadistic part of being a human.”

We hope Lewis can handle the pressure that comes with dating Nicki because they’re so cute! They were spotted getting cozy at his Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, then headed to Dubai together.