National Drink Beer Day: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift & More Sexy 21+ Celebs Enjoying A Cold One

National Drink Beer Day is today, Sept. 28, so celebrate with us by taking a look through pics of celebrities downing a cold brewski! Cheers!

Who doesn’t love an excuse to drink? Friday, September 28 is National Drink Beer Day, so (if you’re over 21) feel free to kick back and crack open a cold one! We’ll cheers to that, and so would some of your favorite celebs! Chris Hemsworth, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are just a handful of stars who aren’t shy about enjoying a brewski.

A glance through Nick and Joe Jonas‘ Instagram pages reveals that the famous brothers are partial to Coors Light. Nick shared a photo on Sept. 2 of him sitting on a mountain holding a can of the lager. “A man and the mountains,” he captioned the photo, adding that the image was snapped by his fiancée Priyanka Chopra. Two days later, he shared a photo of himself with Joe and their fiancées, Chopra and Sophie Turner, at the U.S. Open. Both of the former Jonas Brothers members can be seen holding clear plastic cups filled with beer.

Pop on over to Joe’s Instagram page and you’ll find a photo of Nick posing with a cake made to look like a Coors Light can with the logo changed to “Nick Light.” The post was shared on the “Jealous” crooner’s birthday, Sept. 16. Hey man, Joe here. Love your friendship & brotherhood. You kick ass. Thanks for being a fan. Love you,” Joe captioned the post, adding tags that said, “#happybirthday #coorslight #notsponsored #wejustllovecoorslight.”

But it isn’t just celebs that love themselves a pale ale or an IPA. IHOP just revealed that it’s now brewing it’s own beer, and it actually has a clever name (unlike when it rebranded itself as IHOB earlier this year). The pumpkin spice pancake stout is called IHOPS, and is described as being inspired by the chain’s pumpkin pancakes. Unfortunately the brew won’t be on the menu in any of the chain’s restaurants, so you’ll have to go find it at select bars and events in the Tri-State area instead. But hey, today’s the perfect day to do that!

Pregame for your happy hour or bar hopping event by looking through photos of celebrities throwing some back in the gallery above! Cheers!