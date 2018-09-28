Meghan Markle Loves ‘The Royal Lifestyle’ & Dressing Sexy For Prince Harry

It’s been four months since Meghan and Harry tied the knot, but the new Royal seems to be adjusting nicely. She stuns each every time she’s out in public — but she’s not just doing it for us, says an exclusive source.

Prince Harry, 34, reportedly loves his wife Meghan Markle‘s sexy style — but it’s a two-way street. Meghan, 37, also gets a kick out of looking her best for her husband, a Royal insider told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Meghan had no idea the burden she would feel to look amazing and in a different outfit daily, but she is rising to the occasion and loving the challenge,” the source said. “She sees it as her duty to always look regal and royal not just for the people, but she loves looking sexy for her man, too. She knows exactly what to wear to turn him on too and loves balancing her sex appeal while maintaining her grace and formal attire.”

She definitely did that when she showed up to the Royal Academy of the Arts on Sept. 25 in a skintight black dress featuring sheer sleeves, a belted waist and a velvet panel — not to mention a thigh slit! Her hair was sleek and straight, unlike her usual messy bun look. There’s a crazy theory that she’s changing her hair up to distract from a growing baby bump. While her tummy still looks too toned to be hiding a little one, Kate Middleton, 36, reportedly did the same thing with her hair before announcing that she was expecting the first time. Hmm…

But Meghan doesn’t just like switching up her look to keep Harry on his toes and fuel baby bump rumors. She’s also just a big fan of fashion in general! “Meghan is enjoying the Royal lifestyle and one thing that has changed for her since becoming Royalty is the scrutiny and pressure she is under for her daily fashion choices,” the insider said. “Meghan is now in constant contact with her favorite designers and clothing manufacturers to makes sure she always looks the part. Meghan is quickly learning how to manage the stress and work needed to look good daily.”

Mission accomplished, right? Meghan blows us away every single time she steps out.