‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Desiree Confesses To Chris She Doesn’t Feel Heard — ‘It Hurts’

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are trying to figure out their problems in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 28 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Desiree finally opens up to Chris in a ‘shocking’ moment.

Desiree Hartsock, 32, and Chris Siegfried, 32, have the strongest relationship in the Marriage Boot Camp house, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have problems. Dr. Ish and Dr. V want Desiree and Chris to explore their problems and fix them on the Sept. 28 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. When she’s asked, Desiree doesn’t even know the last time she and Chris had a fight.

Dr. Ish warns them that they’re in danger of a “pass the salt” moment, which is when couples avoid the problems until one of them finally breaks. Desiree and Chris, who met and fell in love on The Bachelorette, don’t want that, so Desiree decides to open up. “A lot of times if I’m trying to express how I feel, he’ll say ‘stop,’ and it hurts because I feel like I’m not being heard,” she says. Chris just has to sit there and listen. When Desiree finally does come clean, Chris get a little shock of voltage. Aubrey O’Day, who watches Desiree and Chris during the exercise, says Desiree finally “shocked away the bullsh*t.” That’s one way to put it, Aubrey!

Desiree and Chris stopped by HollywoodLife for our podcast while promoting the show and talked about their marriage. Desiree admitted that she sometimes she leaves an argument before seeing it through. “Chris is very communicative, especially for a man,” Desiree noted. “He definitely wants to talk through things.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Desiree and Chris are currently expecting their second child. They have one adorable son, Asher.