‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Pauly D Gets Pushed Too Far & Aubrey O’Day Asks Him To ‘Leave’

Yikes! Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day got into another scuffle during the Sept. 28 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, when they underwent shock therapy. Find out more, here!

On this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the couples were forced to undergo shock therapy. Each couple sat across from each other, while complaining about the other. If their partner didn’t like what the other was saying, they were given the option of pushing the shock button. So pretty much, the couples got to torture each other for fun. It wasn’t the most pleasant way to work out their problems, but everyone seemed to get a kick out of it. And so did we!

During the activity Aubrey O’Day told Pauly D how she constantly worries about him cheating, especially when he has hotel parties after leaving a DJ gig at 4am. And he told her that it bothers him when she gets naked in front of her male best friend. She claims that never happened, but he insists it did. Subsequently, they both zapped each other and yelped. And later, Pauly D told the housemates that he’s not sure if he sees himself spending the rest of his life with Aubrey, especially after she said she sometimes wishes he’d die. For him, that was basically a deal breaker.

Later, the couples were asked to go through an obstacle course. When doing so, Pauly D and Aubrey were forced to hold hands and get through it together without getting shocked by random strings handing inside. Dr. V noticed that Aubrey was smiling was going through the exercise with Pauly, but when it was acknowledged afterwards, Aubrey denied ever smiling. She expressed that despite her smile, she wasn’t happy. Yet, Dr. V told her that she just seems to be unable to accept that she’s happy.

Finally, in the last few minutes of the episode, cameras caught Aubrey and Pauly in their bedroom. He was huddled in bed under the covers, and she wanted to discuss what had happened. But he refused, so she asked him to “leave” the house. Then, he said that he’s “done” with it all. Was that his way of breaking up with her?

To find out, watch next week’s new episode of Marriage Boot Camp on Oct. 5 at 9pm on WE tv.