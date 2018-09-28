Maroon 5 Fan Arrested After Rushing The Stage To Get Near Adam Levine: Watch Crazy Video

A fan was arrested after rushing the stage at Maroon 5 & getting way too close to Adam Levine! Watch the wild video right here!

One fan had faster moves than Jagger as he rushed the stage at a Maroon 5 concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sep. 27. While Adam Levine was busy crooning away, a craft concertgoer managed to sneak up on stage and dance for a while, before following Adam down the long platform. While a security guard tracked her down, the fan seen below in a white jacket booked it after Levine.

It’s honestly pretty remarkable how much of an effort she puts up to evade the security guard’s clutches — she manages to get within inches of Adam. After the guard managed to grab the woman and bring her off stage, Adam said, “It’s not every day something like that happens.” Since sneaking on stage, the 22-year-old stage-rusher was arrested for public mischief and released without bail.

We reported earlier how Maroon 5 has epic plans for their Super Bowl halftime show. “The NFL has told them that they are more than welcome to add any one they have collaborated with in the past to join them on the show. So Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar are all possible,” a source close to Maroon 5 told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Meanwhile, another Maroon 5 concert quickly went viral after Millie Bobby Brown made an unexpected and epic cameo. During the band’s concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 23, she filled in for Cardi B‘s verses during the song “Girls Like You”. Seriously, you need to check out Eleven’s epic flow!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Maroon 5 news! In the meantime, check out all of the most recent pics of the band in our gallery above.