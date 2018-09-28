Lil Wayne Drops New Album ‘Tha Carter V’ & Enlists The Late XXXTentacion For Dark Track ‘Don’t Cry’

Finally! Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ is here, and track two off the album features none other than XXXTentacion, who was tragically murdered on June 18.

The wait is over! Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V has officially dropped his album on Sept. 28, after being delayed numerous times. The album was well worth the wait though, and one track even features the late XXXTentacion, who was tragically shot at the age of 20 on June 18. The track, called “Don’t Cry,” will hit you hard, considering the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding the death of Lil Wayne’s collaborator. “I see death around the corner / And the U-turn sign’s lookin’ like a smile,” Lil Wayne ominously raps.

Lil Wayne had another surprise collaborator on his twelfth studio album: Nicki Minaj, 35! Instead of laying down her signature bars, the “Barbie Dreams” rapper belted out beautiful vocals on Lil Wayne’s track “Dark Side Of The Moon.” It’s rare to hear Nicki slow down her verses these days, and the track gave us major “Your Love” and “Right Thru Me” nostalgia. Even Lil Wayne joins in to sing melodies with Nicki! “Said I’ll be waiting, I’ll be waiting for you / On the dark side of the moon / And If you happen to get there before me / Leave a message in the dust just for me,” they harmonize together in the chorus.

Weezy struggled to get his long delayed album Tha Carter V off the ground due to contractual limitations. Fans even started calling it the “lost” album. But – a little extra time in the studio did the rapper well. The dynamic record also enlists the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and the Sosamann. He might have struggled to pull this record together, but Weezy clearly still has a circle of A-list friends.

The album could very well be Weezy’s most personal yet. In an interview with Billboard, the rapper revealed that one particular track touches upon his near suicide when he was just a kid. When Wayne was 12 years old, according to his Billboard cover story, he found a gun in his mother’s house and shot himself in the chest. When playing a verse of the new track for billboard’s Dan Rys, he admitted that it was actually a suicide attempt. We’re just glad Wayne lived to tell the story, and can channel is life story into iconic albums, such as this one.