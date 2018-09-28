Birdman Under Investigation For Allegedly Planning To Shoot Up Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus

He calls the rapper his son but – in a stunning turn of events – Birdman is reportedly being investigated for allegedly planning the shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

Birdman, 49, is being investigated following allegations that he was the mastermind behind the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus, according to reports. The man who once considered the 36-year-old rapper his son is in hot water, according to TMZ, which first broke the story. The Cobb County, Georgia DA reportedly confirmed the news to the website on Sept. 28. Fellow rapper Young Thug, 27, is also supposedly being investigated.

The stunning development takes place three years after the August 2015 shootout in Atlanta. Shots were fired as two tour buses pulled away after Lil Wayne performed in a nightclub. The shooter, Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, was eventually slapped with a 20-year sentence.

Story developing…