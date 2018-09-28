Lil Wayne Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ After Four Years & Fans Can Hardly Believe It

You heard that right – Lil Wayne’s New Album is FINALLY here. Fans are losing their mind over ‘Tha Carter V,’ which dropped at midnight on Sept. 28!

Just when Lil Wayne fans were starting to lose hope that Tha Carter V would ever see the light of day, the rapper used his 36th birthday week to give fans the ultimate gift. Weezy’s 12th studio album is finally here! Diehard fans who have been waiting for years to see the album come to fruition are absolutely beside themselves.”Tha Carter V just dropped and the start is already fire Lil wayne is backkkk,” one person tweeted while another excitedly wrote, “THIS IS THE LIL WAYNE I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!!! THIS IS THE WAYNE WE MISSED!!! CARTER V IS FANTASTIC SO FAR!!! GOAT SH*T!” Many pointed out that the release was so popular that its Spotify link temporarily crashed.

Lil Wayne had plenty of time to pull together a slew of A-List features for the album, and he didn’t disappoint. The record is full of collabs from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and even murdered Miami rapper XXXTentacion. Weezy wasn’t afraid to experiment, as Nicki actually SINGS in the pair’s dreamy duet “Dark Side of the Moon.” And she does so beautifully. Fans of both artists could barely wrap their mind around the epic collab.”Didn’t know Nicki Minaj could sing like that lol” one fan tweeted. Even a Nicki hater gave it props, tweeting “Alright yall Lil Wayne did the impossible on ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ and somehow made Nicki Minaj tolerable wow.”

While getting the album off the ground proved to be the ultimate struggle for the rapper, Weezy never gave up/ After a dispute with his label, the rapper was in and out of court settling lawsuits with both Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group. He then filed a $51 million lawsuit against Cash Money claiming that the label held money he was rightfully owed for Tha Carter V. The album was initially supposed to be released all the way back in 2014! That year, Lil Wayne revealed his own frustrations over the delay. “I am a prisoner and so is my creativity Again,I am truly sorry and I don’t blame ya if ya fed up with waiting 4 me & this album. But thk u,” he wrote on Twitter. Thankfully, his most-patient fans seem to agree: the record was well worth the wait.

Lil Wayne expressed his love for his fans in the days leading up to the record release, acknowledging it was a long-time coming. “I heard y’all got a little mixed up and y’all thought it was going to be released like last week or something. Well, I would like for you to know that since y’all stuck with me and hung in there anyway for like the past four, five years, through all of this,” he said in a clip.