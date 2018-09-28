Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Link Up For ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ Off ‘Tha Carter V’ — Listen To Beautiful Track

Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj killed it! Their new track, off ‘Tha Carter V,’ is a must-listen. Check out the collaboration here!

What do you get when you put two of the biggest rapper’s in the game on one track? “Dark Side Of The Moon,” the epic collaboration from Lil Wayne, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 35. The A-list rappers linked up for the song, featured on Tha Carter V, and it’s every bit of the music masterpiece you’d expect from the two hit-makers! But the rap legends put aside hard bars for this track, instead unveiling their other talent: haunting melodies and gorgeous harmonizing. On the track, Lil Wayne and the “Barbie Dreams” rapper join in together for poetic verses: “The sky is falling, intergalactical, intergalactical love / And I’ll be waiting for you, for you, for you / On the dark side of the moon”

Also on the track is singer Nivea, who claims to have laid down the track with Wayne and Drake “a while ago.” The two artists have a child together and have been engaged multiple times, but are still friends! Nivea belts a soulful verse on the track, which largely centers around struggling being by herself. “Well it’s been way too long / And I wonder what it feels like / Tryna get back right with ya / It’s hard being on my own she says in the lyrics,” she sings in the chorus.

This wasn’t the only collab we saw from Weezy’s new album! The star-studded tracklist also includes Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Sosamann, Ashanti and Mack Maine. The long-awaited record took over four years to get off the ground, due to a series of legal issues the rapper faced with his label. The album was initially due out back in 2014, but didn’t see light of day until now. In 2015, Wayne filed a $51 million lawsuit against his then label, Cash Money, claiming that Birdman was violating terms of his contract by withholding Tha Carter V. Now, the rapper is finally free!

Wayne fully acknowledges that the album was a long-time coming, and thanked his fans for their patience through the years. “I heard y’all got a little mixed up and y’all thought it was going to be released like last week or something. Well, I would like for you to know that since y’all stuck with me and hung in there anyway for like the past four, five years, through all of this,” he said in a video.