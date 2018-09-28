Lady Gaga’s Wildest & Raciest Looks From Meat Dress To Nude Photo Shoots — See Pics

If there’s one thing we can say about Lady Gaga’s style, the singer is never boring. She’s served some jaw-dropping looks over the years and we’ve pulled together some of her wackiest.

Ever since Lady Gaga, 32, dropped her first hit single, “Just Dance” in April 2008, the New Yorker has made some amazing fashion statements. From wacky to glam. From rocking up on the red carpet in barely nothing but her underwear, to dressing like an Elizabethan queen at the Sept. 27, 2018 London premiere of her film with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born. We’ve seen them all. And, boy, have we been paying attention, because Gaga’s style has commanded that we do!

Who could forget her meat dress? In 2010 Gaga arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards dressed head to toe in raw meat. She even wore a slab of steak on her head, and carried a matching purse and strutted around in beef boots, pulled together with strings as shoelaces. We knew then that Lady Gaga’s name was going to be synonymous with wacky and daring fashion choices. She has caused jaws to drop at the Grammys multiple times, too. Arriving at the awards ceremony inside a life-size egg in February 2011? Check! Channeling David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, complete with a fiery red wig in 2016. Done! And she seems to have rocked up in nothing but her panties and a jacket and boots at various awards shows too many times to count.

But Gaga doesn’t limit her daring style choices to the red carpet and on stage. She’s also willing to strip off in magazines. The singer is super cool with posing nude (or nearly naked) for artsy and sensual pics and has done so in photo shoots for Rolling Stone, W, and V Magazine In 2016 she shared the front cover with her then-fiancé, actor Taylor Kinney. The couple posed for the racy pic after having sex on a paint canvas.

Most recently, fans have applauded Gaga for posting a series of naked photos on Instagram for an unnamed project. In August 2018 she posted the photos, which were taken by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz. One fan gushed, “She’s Gaga, beautiful in every way.” We agree. Check out the best of the rest of Gaga’s looks in our gallery above.