How does she do it?! Kylie Jenner wore a teeny-tiny dress to a Sept. 27 beauty event, and looked FLAWLESS from every angle. See her jaw-dropping look here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, is the lip kit queen, but she hit the town on Sept. 27, to celebrate another makeup mogul. The reality star showed face at a launch party for Anastasia Beverly Hills, and her outfit was S-E-X-Y AF. In what very may be her tiniest LBD to date, Kylie stunned at the big bash! Her spaghetti strap tank dress left little to the imagination, cutting off at the very top of her thigh. Plus, the skin-tight material of her ensemble clung to every curve. Despite giving birth to baby Stormi Webster just eight months ago, Kylie is in the best shape of her life!

Kylie may have kept her Thursday night look super minimalist, but she did it real big with her accessories! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star carried a Judith Leiber crystal encrusted lipstick clutch in her hand throughout the night. Plus, Kylie’s earrings were not to be missed. The oversized black chainlink drop earrings were the ultimate statement accessory! The star completed her look with sky-high strappy stilettos. In her black on black look, Kylie was looking sleek, slim, and photo ready!

Also at the party was Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, 37. Kylie may have kept it simple this time around, but Kim took a MAJOR fashion risk for the beauty event! The reality star showed up in a Jeremy Scott trench coat emblazoned with a dollar bill print across the entire jacket. Kim didn’t stop there though- she wore dollar bill printed boots as well, and even toted around a dollar sign clutch. This look was right on the money!

The beauty launch party wasn’t the only time Kylie has stopped the show in recent weeks. On Sept. 21, Kylie threw a launch party of her own! The star celebrated her makeup line like the true Barbie doll she is, in a head-to-toe pink ensemble. She rocked newly dyed long bubble gum pink hair, which she pulled back into a ponytail, and wore a skin-tight latex mini-dress that hugged all the right places. Kylie just keeps these show-stopping looks coming!