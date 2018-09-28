Kim Kardashian Vs. Nicki Minaj: Who Looked Better Covered From Head To Toe In Dollar Bills?

Kim Kardashian looked like a million bucks when she stepped out wearing a money-inspired look. But is it better than the cleavage-baring ensemble Nicki Minaj stunned in last year?

Kim Kardashian wore her wealth on her sleeve on Sept. 27! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, stepped out in West Hollywood covered head-to-toe in money. Kim was photographed leaving celebrity hot spot Delilah after attending an Anastasia Beverly Hills launch. She wore a vintage Jeremy Scott trench coat dress and thigh-high Balenciaga boots with dollar bills printed on them for the occasion. Keeping with the expensive theme, the reality star paired the look with a glittery gold money bag purse.

Kim showed off her fun ensemble on her Instagram story. “And what do you do when your friend sells her company for a couple billion?” she asked her followers. “You wear a full money-fit and throw her a party. Okurrr!” Kim finished her look with black sunglasses and styled her long hair into a high ponytail.

But the social media maven isn’t the first celebrity to cover herself in cash. Nicki Minaj donned a revealing look in the pattern last year when she appeared on The Tonight Show for a performance of “Rake It Up” with collaborator Yo Gotti. The rapper, 35, took to Instagram to share a few photos of her cleavage-baring look. For the show, she sported a plunging bodysuit and over-the-knee boots. The dollars on the outfit were particularly unique though, as they featured Nicki’s own face on the bills. They don’t call her Queen for nothing!

Nicki rounded out her epic look with a smattering of diamond jewelry including rings, bracelets, a silver chain, and a choker. She also rocked large hoop earrings which peeked out from under her straightened hair. We personally love both Kim and Nicki’s looks, but we want to know what YOU think. So VOTE below and let us know!