Kim Kardashian Feared She & Kanye West Would Split When She Was Pregnant With North

It’s hard to imagine a world without Kimye, but for Kim Kardashian, the idea of her and Kanye West splitting up was a very real possibility in their early stages. In a preview of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim discussed the possibility of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian having a fourth child together despite being broken up, Kim discussed how in the early stages of her relationship with Kanye, she was afraid they’d break up at a crucial moment. “I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person,” she admitted. “When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kanye [West] and I were going to end up together. I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,’ so I could have siblings.” Watch the rest of the preview below!

Speaking of Kourtney and Scott, we reported earlier how Kim wants the two of them to get back together. “Kim really likes Scott and the family as a whole has a lot of respect for him,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She doesn’t anticipate it and is not pressuring Scott or Kourtney to get back together, but they both know that she would be completely on board if they ever decided to rekindle their romance.”

Recently, Kim and Kourtney have seemingly reignited their feud after a brief back-and-forth on Twitter. “I hate how @kourtneykardash says issues. She like drags it,” Kim tweeted out. To which, Kourtney responded, “Oh wow hate is a strong word. Let’s be positive today shall we?!”

