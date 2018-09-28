Khloe Kardashian Fires Back At Racist Trolls Commenting On True’s Skin Color & Her Response Is Epic

Don’t mess with Khloe Kardashian! The reality star is not afraid to write back to haters on social media, and that’s just what she’s done amongst continue criticism of her daughter’s skin color.

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is only five and a half months old, but she’s already getting unnecessary hate online. For some ridiculous reason, trolls on Twitter have made a point to make fun of baby True’s skin color, and the newborn’s mama has had enough! “I dilike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter’s skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that he is, the comment gets erased,” Khloe tweeted. ‘If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

Of course, along with the critics, Khloe also has millions of loyal fans who support her, and the loving comments flooded in after she posted her message. Some supporters even urged “Khlo$” to come out and hit back at the haters in a savage way, but Khloe explained that the “new her” just likes to educate, rather than commenting back with a hateful comment of her own. Meanwhile, this is not the first time she has gone public with her disdain for people making remarks about her daughter’s skin color.

“Honestly, people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves,” she wrote earlier this month. “For anyone to critic [sp.] a baby is obviously not well.”

Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed True back in April, and spent the next few months in Cleveland until Tristan was done with the NBA playoffs. In June, they moved back to California for the summer to be closer to Khloe’s family. Now, the foursome is back in Cleveland as the new NBA season is about to begin.