Khloe Kardashian Reaches Pre-Baby Weight 5 Mos. After Birth, Says Trainer — How She Lost 40 Lbs.

Go, Khloe! The new mom has been working out hard since the birth of baby True — and it definitely shows. What’s her secret?

We need to start going to the gym with Khloe Kardashian, 34. Despite giving birth to her first baby in April, she has already bounced back faster than we ever thought possible! “She’s lost 40 pounds,” her trainer Joel Bouraima said in a People interview. “She’s back to right around where she was before the pregnancy. Now that she’s reached this point, she wants to lose more, to be fitter than she was before the pregnancy. She’s about 10 pounds from her ultimate goal. The goal is to add a little bit of definition on abs and arms. She likes the triceps to be cut!” Wow, how amazing is she?

We totally believe Khloe is capable of dropping ten more. She’s been so dedicated to bettering her bod, even working out six days a week. So how did she do it? Some of her weight loss progress had to do with her attitude towards the gym. She didn’t work out to look better, but instead, to feel better, her trainer claimed. That’s the key! “She’s very motivated,” Joel said. “She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better.” Sounds like a pretty good strategy to us.

TBH, if she did a workout every single time someone took to Twitter to mom shame her, she’d get rid of those last ten pounds ASAP. Fans have even gone so far as to attack her five-month-old baby, criticizing her skin. She recently fired back, saying, “Instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household, we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.” But we doubt that will put an end to the haters. Even when they don’t have anything nice to say, they still say it. Ugh!

We just hope Khloe ignores them and focuses on her adorable daughter instead — and on her impressive post-baby bod.

She’s not the only Kardashian sis to be in her best shape ever post-pregnancy. Kylie Jenner, 21, had welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster to the world eight months ago, but still looked hot AF when she stepped out in a little black dress on Sept. 27. It’s no surprise these hot moms share the same genes!