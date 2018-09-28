Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Saying She ‘Doesn’t See Color’ While Defending True Against Trolls

Khloe Kardashian was dissed by fans who felt that she crossed a line when she said that she does ‘not see color.’ Read all the backlash here.

While defending True Thompson against “nasty criticisms” trolls were tweeting about her skin, Khloe Kardashian claimed that within the Kardashian household, they “do no see color”. Needless to say, some people were upset by this colorblind approach. It all start after one fan wrote, “I don’t know how people have the energy to hate on a BABY. what’s wrong with them? where are their values? I don’t really know tbh.” Khloe then replied, “I try to put myself in their shoes & maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.”

However, some felt that this colorblind philosophy denies True a part of her identity. One user, @Mali_I_am, wrote, “If you don’t see color then you don’t see your child. The fact is that so much of who she is and will be is wrapped up in her skin color. The world will treat her differently because of it and you have a duty to prepare her for if.” Another Twitter user @dianajayne_ admitted, “I don’t expect much from any one who grew up with wealth to understand the issues facing “common” folk and what people of color actually go through. She is giving the typical response from people who don’t know prejudices and racism from a personal perspective.”

We reported earlier how Tristan Thompson is apparently putting proposing to Khloe on hold. “Tristan was all set, ready to propose to Khloe, he was even ring shopping, but now all that has changed. With his NBA season about to begin, Tristan’s focus has been on work and balling…and not on planning a wedding or engagement,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.