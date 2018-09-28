Kelly Ripa Flaunts Toned Body In Metallic Figure Hugging Gown At NYC Ballet Gala

Kelly Ripa stepped out on Sept. 27 in a dress fit for a queen! See the gorgeous, curve-clinging gown she wore for her night out in New York City.

Don’t go age-shaming Kelly Ripa, 47, because she’ll whip out her most age-defying look yet, and prove you wrong! The talk show host attended the New York City Ballet Fashion Ball Gala on Sept. 27, and she was looking far younger than her years in a shimmering, floor-length gown. The star turned heads as she walked the red carpet, in the floral printed number, which featured a metallic sheen. The skin-tight dress was no problem for Kelly, who was happy to show off her fit figure! She was all smiles as the strutted her stuff, with a long, flowing train behind her.

While the Live! With Kelly & Ryan host opted to wear a glitzy number for her night at the ballet, she kept her accessories super minimalist. Kelly added a slew of rings to her fingers, but donned a pair of small, gold earrings, as to not overshadow her shining gown. She also carried a small black clutch throughout the night, to complete her look. Kelly, who was once a dancer herself, loved being in the midst of New York’s finest prima ballerinas. “Lucky to spend a gorgeous night with incredible artists,” she wrote to her 2 million Instagram followers earlier in the day, as she prepped for the big event with Sarah Jessica Parker, 53.

Kelly’s flawless look comes just two days after she savagely clapped back at a fan who said she was “too old” for her husband, Mark Consuelos, 47. The internet troll wrote “@KellyRipa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him, sorry but you do,” on an IG post, but Kelly was not having it! The star threw some shade of her own right back. “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband,” she replied. Zing!

If there’s anything we’ve learned from this, its not to mess with Kelly on the gram! She’s got her revenge bod ready, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it!