JWoww Considering Going On Dating Show To Find ‘Future’ Love After Splitting From Husband

JWoww may not be looking for new love fresh off the news of her divorce with Roger Mathews, but she is open to it down the line, a source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

JWoww and her husband Roger Mathews have split after three years of marriage, and since this is still a raw time for her, she’s not searching for anything new romantically. A source close to JWoww told us EXCLUSIVELY that while she’s not on the prowl for any future romantic prospects currently, she’s definitely open to that in the future and up for having it televised. “She really isn’t looking for love right now with the divorce and breakup being so fresh but she would definitely consider finding love down the line on a show and definitely look for what she could find on TV,” our source said. “She is not against that at all.”

And despite the fact that Roger has very openly stated in a long Instagram video that he wants to win her back at any cost, JWoww is not really up for that at all. “But one thing she wouldn’t like to do is go back on Marriage Boot Camp,” our source went on to say. “She thought that would help with her and Roger, and it clearly didn’t so she isn’t really interested in rekindling anything with Roger either on or off TV.”

When it comes down to when we might expect such a TV show to happen, it’s all about when she’s ready to get back on the market. “When she is looking for love in the future, TV is definitely a strong option for her in her quest to love again,” our source added. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding their breakup. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of JWoww and Roger when they were together in our gallery above.