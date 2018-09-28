Julianne Hough is nearly unrecognizable with her new haircut! See a photo of her chic blonde bob, and the sexy nipple-revealing outfit she wore to the gym on Sept. 28.

You know what they say – a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life. Well, if that’s true, Julianne Hough, 30, has some change on the horizon! The star flaunted a MAJOR hair transformation when she stepped out on Sept. 28, and her signature locks are gone gone gone! In their place, Julianne sported a short bob, that fell just above her shoulders. She was nearly unrecognizable! The Dancing With The Stars alum also stopped the show thanks to her teenie-tiny crop top. Despite having a bra underneath, the ultra-thin fabric of her tank left her nipples poking out as she strutted the streets of Los Angeles!

The dancer turned actress also had her washboard abs on full display as she headed to the gym. With skin-tight cutout leggings and a water bottle in hand, she looked ready to work! It’s no wonder she’s in tip-top shape. White Under Armour sneaks completed her athletic look. If you’re wondering what made Julianne take the leap and chop her tresses, she revealed the answer on her Instagram page! “Detaching from what you know can be challenging, but also so freeing,” she wrote. “The best thing about hair is how you get to create, play and just have fun with it! So here is a new look, courtesy of frizzy ends needing a clean cut after going from red to blonde.”

Julianne’s fans were loving her new look! “You look so different but I love it!! 💕” one fan said in the comments. “Girl you can rock any haircut!” another wrote. “Love it ! Edgy sassy and fun !! You could shave your head and you would still look great,” a third person said. The funniest comment however, came from model Ruby Rose. Apparently the two stars share the same hair stylist, Riawna Capri! After Riawna shared a photo of Julianne’s new hairdo, saying she’s her “favorite,” Ruby chimed in! all of us actors with our big ‘ol egos and ridiculously sensitive natures all follow u so you better be careful to save “favorite” to all of us,” she wrote. Oh, Ruby, there’s enough love to go around!

We cannot get over how drastically different these two looks are! If one things for sure, Julianne is not afraid to take a risk with her beauty looks. Work it, girl!