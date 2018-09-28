Derek Jeter’s Wife Hannah Davis Debuts Her Huge Baby Bump After He Hinted At Secret Pregnancy

Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah Davis seemingly showed off her baby bump for the very first time since pregnancy rumors started swirling! Check out the pic for yourself right here!

Hannah Davis, the wife of legendary Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter, seemed to display her baby bump for the very first time while out and about in New York on Sep. 28. This comes just one day after Derek fueled speculation that he and Hannah might be expecting another child — baby number two! In an interview with Extra, he was asked if was planning on having any more children, and he responded, “Yeah, there’s a few more… you’re slick! I see that!” Check out a full picture of the reported baby below!

On top of seemingly teasing having another child, Derek also talked about his 1-year-old, Bella. “It’s awesome,” he gushed. “Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever.” Congrats, you two! We’re so excited you’re adding more kids to your family.

We previously reported about Bella’s birth back in Aug. 2017. After Derek and Hannah welcomed their daughter, Jeter’s old clubhouse sent him all the well wishes in the world. “Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter,” the New York Yankees’ Twitter account wrote on Aug. 18. “We can’t wait to meet her!”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Hannah’s growing baby bump. In the meantime, check out all of the sweet photos of Derek and Hannah as a couple in our gallery above.