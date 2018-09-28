Cardi B & Meek Mill Are ‘100 Percent’ Working On A Song Together According To Wild New Report

Cardi & Meek Mill reportedly recorded a song together amid their ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj! Here’s what we know about the rumors!

Both in feuds with Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Meek Mill have reportedly joined forces in more ways than one. According to some insider secrets, the two rappers may have collaborated musically together, which would be a huge slap in the face to Nicki. In a tweet by Adam Grandmaison (AKA Adam22), he seemingly claims that Cardi and Meek “100 percent” have a song together, based on something that he had been told by a reliable source. We’ve reached out to a rep for Cardi and Meek for comment.

We reported earlier how Meek has felt badly over his past feud with Nicki. “Meek feels horrible about the fight between Nicki and Cardi,” a source close to Meek EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has a lot of love and respect for both Nicki and Cardi and he would like to do whatever he can to hep squash the feud. Meek was inspired by working on things with Drake and he feels like if he and Drake can set aside their differences and work together, then maybe he can help Cardi and Nicki do the same. Meek wants to play peacemaker in this hip hop war because since his time in jail, his perspective on everything has changed, he wants to help now.”

However, we’re not sure if Nicki’s beef with Meek will be over any time soon. In fact, before this latest development, Meek was recently spotted hanging out with none other than Cardi. Apparently, Meek and Cardi kicked it at the Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players event on Sept. 28, and cozied up for the cameras!

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this potential collaboration. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of them back when they were a couple in our gallery above.