Damn, Cardi went there! The rapper kicked it with Nicki Minaj’s ex-man, Meek Mill, and there are pictures to prove it!

Coincidence or not, Cardi B, 25, showed up to the same event as Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, and she even snapped a few photos with him. Cardi and Meek Mill, 31, kicked it at the Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players event on Sept. 28, and cozied up for the cameras! While Nicki Minaj, 35, was nowhere in sight for the star-studded event, her rival Cardi didn’t miss out on an opportunity to take a snapshot with her ex-man. With no end to the two rapper’s feud in sight, was Cardi throwing some subtle shade Nicki’s way? SEE THE PHOTO OF CARDI AND MEEK MILL HERE.

Cardi showed up to the red carpet looking like a ‘Minty‘ queen! In a Saks Potts fur-trimmed coat, she chose to go bold in her brightly colored ensemble, which she paired which cotton candy colored hair. Her daring look was completed with crisp white stilettos, and a pair of diamond drop earrings that sparkled each time she turned her head. Fans of the rapper were loving this look, and comically compared it to the color of Mountain Dew. “Lookin like a whole Baja blast!” one fan said of her outfit.

While in recent weeks Cardi has remained relatively quiet about her ongoing feud with Nicki, she DID release a new song on Sept. 20 which seemed to take aim at her rival. ”Bitches think they f**kin’ with me, must be sick in the head//Why don’t you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?” she rapped on “Backin’ It Up.” Plus, a week before that, Nicki viciously attacked Cardi during her Queen Radio show. “I want to let the world know I have never and will never speak ill of someone’s child, that is some clown s**t, and some more clown s**t is telling the world that someone is speaking ill of your child,” she said during the episode. Clearly, these two still have some things to hash out!

So – will a reconciliation between the two rappers ever occur? Apparently, it IS possible. “Nicki would totally be willing to sit down with Cardi in a cool and calm fashion to hash out their differences,” a source close to the “Barbie Dreams” rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. If Cardi keeps kicking it with Nicki’s ex though, this beef probably won’t be squashed anytime soon.