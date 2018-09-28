Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Alessandra Ambrosio & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From couture gowns to sexy mini dresses, stylish celebs like Blake Lively and Lady Gaga really brought their A-Game this week. See the best fashion moments from the past seven days!

Blake Lively has proven yet again that she’s a style icon. The actress stunned in a Christian Dior gown while sitting front row at the designer’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24. Blake’s Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester turned heads the following day in a blue floral dress with a ruffle hem by The Vampire’s Wife for AOL’s Build Speaker Series.

Lady Gaga‘s been a star for a while, but she shone brighter than one in a custom Givenchy couture gown for the premiere of her film A Star Is Born on Sept. 24. But she wasn’t the only celeb to adorn herself in a stunning silver gown this week. Alessandra Ambrosio was practically dripping in diamonds at the Monte Carlo Gala on Sept. 26 thanks to a Zuhair Murad creation. Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira also served looks in a black to silver ombre design by Iris Van Herpen while attending the season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead.

Supermodels provided many fashion highlights this week thanks to it being the final week of Fashion Month. Bella Hadid slayed in a semi-sheer corset dress with a faux fur leopard purse by Chrome Hearts for the label’s party on Sept. 25. Her bestie Kendall Jenner killed it at street style, opting to step out in Paris on Sept. 27 wearing a cropped navy blazer over a matching mini dress. She completed the professional look with white sling-back heels and rectangular sunglasses.

Ajiona Alexus of Thirteen Reasons Why fame also kept things #profesh with a cobalt blue suit for the Light As A Feather premiere on Sept. 27. Amber Heard rocked a black sleeveless gown by Tome for the F4D Annual First Ladies Luncheon in New York on Sept. 25 and Dakota Johnson looked gorgeous in a plunging polka-dotted Ganni dress for the Bad Times at the El Royale premiere on Sept. 27. See all of the best dressed stars of the week and so far this fall in the gallery above!