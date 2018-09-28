Ashley Benson Shows Up To Paris Fashion Week To Support GF Cara Delevingne On Balmain Runway

How cute is this? Ashley Benson was spotted at the Balmain show in Paris cheering on girlfriend Cara Delevingne from the audience! See pics of Ashley and Cara here!

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid aren’t the only (alleged) couple making waves at Paris Fashion Week! Ashley Benson was spotted rolling up to the Balmain show on September 28 with a friend, looking gorgeous and ready to support girlfriend Cara Delevingne on the runway. Ashley and Cara have kept pretty quiet about their romance, but this is the ultimate SO move!

Ashley was picture-perfect at the Balmain show, by the way. She looked chic AF in a lingerie-inspired black lace top tucked into high-waisted PVC trousers. She covered up with a black sequined jacket striped with blue fringe, and matched her makeup. Who knew that a smokey eye with electric blue shadow could look this classy? We really love what Ashley’s friend is working with, too. Peep that pantsuit and John Lennon glasses!

Ashley accidentally made their relationship public with a little slip on Instagram at the beginning of September, but other than some serious PDA pics, they haven’t addressed it. But Cara, as a source close to the model/actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is totally smitten with this beautiful woman. ““Cara is getting serious about Ashley, she says she’s in love,” says the source, adding that Cara’s “super proud” to call Ashley her girlfriend and couldn’t wait to introduce her to her family. Aww!

While we may see more pics of them making out, don’t expect them to actually talk about it. It’s not that they don’t want to shout their love from the rooftops! Ashley said in a recent interview that keeping things private is actually her personal rule when it comes to dating. “I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better,” she told PEOPLE. Understandable!