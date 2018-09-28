Ariana Grande Revealed As Original ‘SNL’ Premiere Performer: Why She Suddenly Dropped Out

Kanye West will be performing at the ‘SNL’ premiere tomorrow night — but that wasn’t the original plan! The rapper took Ariana Grande’s place when she backed out, according to producer and writer Lorne Michaels.

Ariana Grande, 25, hasn’t performed on Saturday Night Live since she she started dating the cast member — and her fiancee — Pete Davidson, 24. And now that the two are close to tying the knot, fans would love to see them on the show together, and their wishes almost came true! Even though Kanye West, 41, was revealed to be the season 44 premiere’s performer on Sep. 17, that wasn’t always the case. “We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” the show’s producer and writer Michael Lorne said on James Andrew Millers’ podcast Origins. “Then Kanye stepped up, so he will be there.”

Since the announcement about Kanye came over a week ago, this podcast interview isn’t recent — but the news about Ariana is still super shocking! We had no idea Kanye wasn’t the show’s first choice, especially since the premiere coincided so perfectly with the release of his Yandhi album. But the fact that “emotional reasons” would keep Ari off of the show isn’t too surprising considering the recent death of rapper Mac Miller, 26. The two dated for two years before their split, and we don’t blame her for taking a step back from the spotlight to mourn him.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her rep told Hollywoodlife.com after Mac’s passing. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Her fans have been super supportive, and she even took to Twitter to thank them on Sept. 27 after an emotional rant about wanting just one okay day. “ur angels in my life,” she wrote. “it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.” No need to apologize! Our hearts go out to her in this tough time, and we hope she takes all the time she needs to feel better.

But just a heads up for all you Adam Driver fans who can’t wait to see him on Saturday Night Live tomorrow, there’s no need to worry! The Star Wars star still scheduled to crack everyone up as the premiere’s featured guest.