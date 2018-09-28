Alex Rodriguez Proud Of Jennifer Lopez As Las Vegas Residency Wraps Up: Wants It To ‘Go Out With A Bang’

A-Rod is ready for JLo to give Las Vegas one more grand show. The final performance of her ‘All I Have’ residency is tomorrow, Sept. 29! A-Rod wants JLo to ‘enjoy it’ and more, he EXCLUSIVELY tells HL!

Tomorrow’s the big day. Jennifer Lopez, 42, has wowed over 300,000 guests on Planet Hollywood’s stage since January of 2016, and will put on her last Las Vegas residency show on Sept. 29. But no one’s more excited than her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod. So, what does the retired Major League Baseball star expect at the grand finale? “I just want her to celebrate because the three-year residency has been an enormous success,” A-Rod EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Amen to that!

A-Rod chatted with us when JLo still had a few more shows to go. “She’s literally broken records every day for the last two weeks and she has four left,” A-Rod continued to tell us. Jenny from the Block’s Sept. 22 performance broke Planet Hollywood’s record as the “highest grossing night for a show,” according to Entertainment Tonight. It was such a big deal, even Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ireland Baldwin and none other than Selena Gomez dropped by backstage to kick it with JLo! As for The Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency’s overall success, it has profited from over $60 million in ticket revenue and regularly sells out, according to the venue’s page. No wonder JLo got some major muscles in the process, which you can see below!

No pressure, JLo — at least, that’s what A-Rod said! “So I just want her to enjoy it and go out with a bang,” A-Rod revealed to us, who has been dating Jennifer since February of 2017. Seriously, A-Rod is JLo’s biggest hype man. In what may be the most adorable moment ever, he was caught videoing JLo as she twerked during her 2018 MTV VMAs performance on Aug. 20. That clip is required viewing. But really, A-Rod’s just returning the love! JLo is just as smitten with her lover. For his 42nd birthday on July 27, she wrote the sweetest tribute to her man. “Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half…getting to know the real you more and more…I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” JLo wrote. Our hearts.

Good luck at the big show, JLo! And double good luck to you, A-Rod, for all the cheering you’re going to have to do tomorrow!