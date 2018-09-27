Varunie Vongsvirates: 5 Things To Know About Owen Wilson’s Pregnant GF

She’s not a mystery anymore! The woman whom Owen Wilson reportedly offered to take a paternity test for in June turned out to be his secret girlfriend, Varunie Vongsirates.

Owen Wilson, 49, is welcoming a third child! And he’ll become a father of three in supposedly just two days, according to Radar Online. The outlet revealed the baby mama’s identity, who turned out to be Varunie Vongsirates, 34. You might’ve seen her before, because she was photographed out on a date with Owen in 2014. Varunie herself dished more details about the pregnancy and her relationship with Owen to the outlet, in an interview published on Sept. 27. You can get the full scoop below! Before today, there were only reports of the Zoolander star offering to take a paternity test for an anonymous woman, which we reported on June 29.

1. Varunie works for an important cause. Her LinkedIn lists her current profession as a business development representative for American Addiction Centers in Los Angeles. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California San Diego.

2. Varunie and Owen have apparently been dating for years. She claimed that they’ve been dating for five years to Radar Online, but added that Owen’s “private” when it comes to their relationship. However, Varunie said that Owen’s “excited” about their child. She shared the ultrasound of her baby to Instagram on June 23, writing, “3 months to go!” Now that it’s been over three months, the due date she gave to the outlet is most likely accurate.

3. Varunie confirmed the baby daddy herself. On Aug. 7, Owen’s girlfriend posted a photo of them attending the premiere for his 2017 film Father Figures together. She captioned the snapshot with the hashtag #fatherfigure. If that clue wasn’t enough, a fan asked in the comments section if Owen’s the baby daddy. “Yes,” Varunie straightforwardly replied.

4. Varunie already has a baby name picked out. She told the outlet the baby’s name will be Lyla. She will be siblings to Owen’s 7-year-old son Robert Ford, whom he had with ex Jade Duell, and his 4-year-old son Finn, whom he welcomed with his personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist. “He will be a great dad, because he’s an incredible dad with his other two children,” Varunie told Radar Online.

5. Varunie’s seriously fit! Before her baby bump arrived, Varunie had a strong six pack going, as seen in multiple posts on her Instagram. She was still whipping the yoga mat out at 31 weeks along in a photo that she shared to Instagram on July 27.