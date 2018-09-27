‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows Off Insane Abs In 43-Pound Weight Loss Pic

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Tyler Baltierra has been hitting the gym and eating healthier over the past few months, and now, he’s showing off his amazing results! See a before and after pic, here.

Tyler Baltierra looks so good! The Teen Mom OG star, 26, showed off his 43-pound weight loss in a new pic on Instagram on Sept. 27, and we’re in awe. In fact, Tyler shared two shirtless pics of himself — one from before he started getting serious about his workouts and diet, and one from today. “208lbs to 165lbs! I’ve been eating healthy for about 7 months (no processed foods/low carbs/no sugar) but I’ve only been working out for 3 of those months & I’m finally starting to see results from it!” Tyler captioned the post. He also incorporated the following hashtags: #ReachingGoals #SelfLove #Dedication #NaturalEndorphins #IAmMyOnlyCompetition!

Tyler has consistently been keeping his fans updated on his progress over the last few months, but this new set of pics may be the most exciting that we’ve seen from him yet! Doesn’t he look incredible?! In early 2018, he shared a few details about his diet with his followers, saying, “The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT!”

Clearly, the diet has been paying off! Just look at Tyler’s abs. They’re so chiseled. In June, Tyler took to Instagram to debut his new abs in a shirtless selfie, saying, “Finally getting my abs back!” And now that it’s been a couple more months, it doesn’t seem like he has to say he’s “getting” them back anymore. They’re officially back and seem to be staying put!

And we have to admit — this is a great time for Tyler to be getting in shape. As we previously told you, he and wife Catelynn Lowell are recently announced that they’re expecting a third child together! “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby,” Catelynn told Us Weekly. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”