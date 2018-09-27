Tristan Thompson: Why He’s Put Proposing To Khloe Kardashian On Hold

Despite two years together and sharing a daughter, Tristan Thompson still isn’t ready to propose to Khloe Kardashian. We’ve the reason he’s holding back on giving her an engagement ring.

Following Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal in April, he spent the entire NBA off-season proving his love and worth to baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 34. It took some time, but she’s forgiven him and is still madly in love with the her daughter True Thompson‘s dad. Even though everything is bliss between the couple again, sadly Koko shouldn’t be expecting a wedding proposal anytime soon. “Tristan was all set, ready to propose to Khloe, he was even ring shopping, but now all that has changed. With his NBA season about to begin, Tristan’s focus has been on work and balling…and not on planning a wedding or engagement,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tristan loves Khloe and their daughter with all his heart, but he is also happy and satisfied with the way things are right now. While he was considering a big wedding before, he got cold feet and having a big party is no longer a priority right now. Today he is all about getting back to work and he feels like an engagement will happen when the time is right,” our insider adds.

Khloe has shown how loyal she is and committed to keeping their family unit together by moving back to Cleveland with their five-month-old daughter. Tristan, 27, begins Cavaliers training camp soon and the 2018-2019 NBA season starts in October. At least she won’t have to be there as long this year, as superstar LeBron James left the team and headed to the LA Lakers in the off-season. With the roster the Cavs currently have, it will be a miracle if they even make the playoffs let alone get to the NBA finals like they did the three years LeBron was in town. That means Khloe can get True back home to Calabasas and her beloved playmate cousins Chicago West, nine months, and Stormi Webster, eight months, by April instead of June. Until then, the Kar-Jenner “triplets” will have to just be “twins.