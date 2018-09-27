Tiny Rocks Sexy Shorts & Knee-Highs As She Poses With Family For T.I.’s Bday: I’m ‘Blessed & Highly Favored’

Tiny stunned in an all-black outfit at T.I.’s birthday with sultry knee-highs and a plunging top! See their adorable family photo with their kids! And, did she just hint that The Family Hustle’ is coming back? …

No wonder Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, are back on track — She’s looking fine! The Xscape singer celebrated Tip’s birthday in style, donning a sultry all-black outfit with a plunging top and knee-high socks. The Harris matriarch stepped out looking sexy to celebrate the rapper’s 38th birthday on September 26. The couple, whose romance seems to be back on track, posed for an adorable family photo with their kids! — See it below!

It’s unclear exactly where the family rang in Tip’s big day, but it was certainly a family affair. Their children — Zonnique, Major Philant, Domani, Messiah, King, and even baby Heiress — were all present for the party. And, (for the 21+) the drinks were even flowing! Tiny posted a later-gram video of her daughter’s at the party, where Zonnique was sipping on a beverage. Kandi Burruss, LeToya Luckett-Walker and Toya Wright, who stars in Growing Up Hip Hop with the Harris’ were all present at the birthday bash.

“I can’t Thank God enough for all my Blessings… this is what I call Blessed & Highly Favored! Thx @childsplayclothing for getting my newest Love @heiressdharris together for Daddy’s bday celebration in her Marc Jacob jogging suit!!”,” Tiny captioned the family photo! And, fans were quick to jump to conclusions about their show returning to TV when she used the hashtag “Family Hustle”.

T.I. and Tiny unite with their children for the rapper’s birthday on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

There’s been much speculation that the Harris fam would return to TV all together for their hit show, The Family Hustle, which aired its last episode back in May 2017. The show, which aired oln Vh1, ended after its 6th season. It followed the lives of T.I., Tiny and their seven children in Atlanta since 2011. And, since the tumultuous couple seems to be back on, you never know what could happen with these two!