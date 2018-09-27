Tiny Has Jacquees’ ‘Trip’ Remix ‘On Repeat’ After Ella Mai’s Accused Of Taking It Offline

Jacquees has major support from Tiny after his remix of Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ was pulled from YouTube and SoundCloud. See her message to the singer amidst his rumored controversy with Ella over the removal.

Tiny can NOT stop listening to Jacquees’ remix of “Trip” by Ella Mai! Even though the official version of the “Quemix” was taken off YouTube and SoundCloud, bootleg versions are still making their way around the web, and Tiny is hooked. “Hey man..this Jacquees remi is riding fr fr!!” Tiny captioned a clip of the song. “S*** makes u wanna keep it on repeat!” Fans were sent into a frenzy when Jacquees’ version of “Trip” was removed from online platforms earlier this week, and many accused Ella of having it taken down because it was getting more views and listens than her original version. However, this has not been confirmed by either camp.

“To the new people who are just catching up to who Jacquees is as an artist, this has become very controversial for no reason,” Jacquees’ rep told Billboard in a statement. “We love Ella and are cool with her team as well. He has been releasing not only Quemix songs but entire projects with remixes of other artists’ songs ranging back to 2013. This was an act of genuine support and should not turn into negativity for either of the artists or from their supporters.”

Ella is signed to 10 Summers, run by DJ Mustard, and he took to social media to clarify that she should NOT be blamed for the song being taken down. “Our artists don’t send cease and desists, we do,” he wrote. “When you monetize content you dont own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers. Ella had no say in the matter and any platform reporting any differently is spreading falsities.

Regardless of whether or not the remix is able to live on sites like YouTube and SoundCloud, it’s clearly still getting love from fans and other celebs alike! Meanwhile, Ella’s original version has reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Not too shabby, huh!?