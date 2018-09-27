Tim Allen Spills On ‘Toy Story 4’s Emotional’ Storyline: ‘I Couldn’t Even Get Through The Last Scene’

‘Toy Story 4′ is shaping up to be just as – if not more – ’emotional’ as its predecessor! Tim Allen revealed that he ‘couldn’t even get through the last scene.’

Tim Allen is staying tight-lipped about the plot of Toy Story 4, but he can assure fans that it will live up to the hype. The actor, 65, stopped by The Talk on Sept. 26, and spoke about the next iteration of the beloved franchise. When co-host Sara Gilbert asked him if he had started working on the movie, Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear throughout the films, said,” Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story.”

He went into a bit more detail, adding, “It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled… I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to a be a Washington leaker.” Allen then stopped himself from spilling any secrets. “I just can’t do it; I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters. A couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

Many of the iconic characters will be returning in Toy Story 4. Tom Hanks is returning as the voice of Woody, while Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, and Laurie Metcalf are reprising their roles of Jessie, Dolly, and Mrs. Davis, respectively. Randy Newman, who was nominated for Best Original Song in 1996 for the first film’s theme song, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” returns as the film’s composer. Actress Rashida Jones was set to co-write the screenplay but left the project in Nov. 2017 due to “creative and philosophical differences,” according to a statement given to People at the time.