Snooki Sends Love To JWoww After She Files For Divorce: ‘We Are Forever, My Love’

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews may no longer be together forever, but her and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi will be! Read the comforting words her ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star posted after the sad news.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, at least has one relationship that won’t end after a rough patch. Her Jersey Shore co-star and BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, let JWoww know she won’t ever leave her side in a comforting Instagram message on Sept. 27! After news broke today that JWoww reportedly filed for divorce paperwork to split with her husband of three years, Roger Mathews, 43, on Sept. 12, Snooki showed who she’s loyal to. “We are forever , my love 💋👯‍♀️,” Snooki captioned a still from their current show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 2. The photo shows the two of them having a heart to heart, a scene that fans will see play out in tonight’s new episode!

And if the caption didn’t set their best friendship in stone, Snooki’s Instagram video did! “When I see comments talking sh*t about me and Jenni’s friendship, when it’s not true, we hate that, girl. We don’t like that…So cut it out,” she ranted on her Instagram Story the same day JWoww’s split with Roger went public. But Snooki’s just sending the love back! JWoww was the first one to post the MTV screen grab of her and Snooki, and wrote an equally sweet caption. “If you don’t fight with your best friend every now and then are you even best friends??!! 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 love you forever,” JWoww said in her Instagram love letter. Best reality television duo ever, people. Snooki and JWoww have been besties since Jersey Shore first aired in 2009, and their friendship even inspired a spin-off series, Snooki & JWoww, after the original show ended in 2012!

JWoww needs all the support she can get. The reality television star shares two children with Roger — Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 — and will now have to deal with the drama in the wake of the split. JWoww reportedly wants joint custody of the kids, but primary residential custody, according to the complaint that The Asbury Park Press has claimed to read. The outlet also reported that the mother of two will request child support and contributions to the children’s healthcare expenses. JWoww opened up about her son’s developmental disability on the Aug. 23 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 2. Read our report on JWoww’s divorce to see the complaint’s official statement.

We wish JWoww and her family the best during this troubling time. Snooki, please continue being the amazing friend you are to JWoww!