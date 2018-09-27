Sarah Hyland Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted In High School: I Thought ‘No One Would Believe’ Me

Christine Blasey Ford’s brave testimony about her alleged sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh is having a ripple effect. Sarah Hyland has revealed that she is a survivor as well after being attacked in high school.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s powerful testimony about her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, has caused several female celebrities to open up about their own experiences. #whyididntreport started trending on Twitter during her brave statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee as to why she didn’t come forward to authorities at the time it happened. As a result, celebrities are sharing their own stories about how they too were sexual assault victims afraid to report what happened. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 27, is among those sharing her harrowing story.

“#whyididntreport He was my friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in,” the actress wrote in a Twitter post on Sept. 27 along with the hashtags #WeBelieveChristine # MeToo # believewomen # IBelieveHer. She continued, “I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person.”

The actress followed it up with a tweet supporting the three women who have come forward to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Sarah wrote.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP https://t.co/LxocT07liI — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 27, 2018

Actress Busy Philipps, 39, also came forward with her own story of being sexual assaulted when she was a teenager. She posted a photo of herself as a teen to her Instagram and wrote: “This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.” So heartbreaking.