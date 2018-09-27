‘Jersey Shore’: The Guys Help Ronnie Erase All Traces Of Jen From His Home After Their Fight

On this week’s episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Ronnie prepares for a life without Jen Harley after their vicious fight — and he gets support from the boys as he takes the next step.

The demise of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s relationship has been playing out on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and on the Sept. 27 episode, Ronnie takes a big step in moving on from their relationship. Although he’s still waiting to get the legalities sorted out when it comes to custody of his daughter with Jen, Ariana, he wants to be prepared for the next time he does get to have her in his care. So, he enlists the boys, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, for a trip to the baby store so he can have everything he needs for Ariana in his home.

“With everything being so crazy with Jen and the baby, I think that me and Jen need to work on ourselves separately,” Ronnie explains. “I’m just in the mindset of like…not really thinking about me and Jen. I’m just thinking about the baby. We just moved into the other house and she has all the baby stuff, so I want Ariana to have all the things she needs — the basics.” With Jen living in the new home she and Ronnie moved into together, he returns to their old house, which is where more than one fight went down between them.

TWO televisions in the home are wrecked after Jen went off on Ronnie during their insane spats, and Pauly makes a point to show off the home’s staircase, which is where Jen stood while recording an Instagram Live of one of their fights. “Ronnie’s really going through it with his baby mama, Jen,” Pauly explains. “And we’re actually going back to the war zone.”

In order to help Ronnie reset, the guys help him get rid of the busted up TVs, so the evidence of Jen is gone from his view. “Taking out all the stuff that’s bad and reminding [me] pf the past…it’s a step forward to starting to let go of the past,” Ronnie admits. “I can sit around and be miserable and mopey, but it’s like…what does that solve? All that’s doing is breaking me down more and killing me inside when I’m supposed to be becoming a better person and a better father for my daughter. Its’ a step forward to be as prepared as possible when I do get Ariana and she starts spending time with me. I want her to have everything she needs.”

Although Jen and Ronnie were living separately at this point, we know that things have changed in the months since filming. Despite more public spats and Jen even getting arrested, the two got back together over the summer, and have defended their relationship against criticism as this season of Jersey Shore has aired. Clearly, it’s a lot of up-and-down with these two, though…so there’s no telling what will happen next.