Real Housewives Of Potomac: Ashley Darby’s Husband Michael Charged With Sexual Assault

Michael Darby of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ has been charged with sexual assault. Here’s what we know so far about the accusations made against him.

A star of Real Housewives of Potomac, Michael Darby, who is the husband of Ashley Darby, has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly grabbing the butt of the cameraman on the show while they were taping an episode on Sep. 1, according to TMZ. The victim, Orville Palmer, claims that once Darby had allegedly groped him, he turned around and said that Darby gave him “a flirtatious look.” Palmer went on to claim that he told Darby stop and then related the alleged incident to a surpervisor.

Since Palmer has come forward, Darby has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact. If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison. As of now, it’s uncertain where Ashley was during the time of this alleged sexual assault.

Ashley was recently on an episode of Housewife to Housewife. While on the show, she told Vicki Gunvalson how she wanted to try to have a child with Michael following their previous miscarriage. She predicted that she "might have a little baby on there, a little Darby," 10 years from now. "When I had the tragic miscarriage, Michael [Darby] was very upset and I think he realized that he wanted to have a baby more than he originally thought," she previously told The Daily Dish. "That was a very special moment for me because now I know that we are really making the right choice to have a family together." We'll keep you posted as we learn more about this ongoing legal situation.