When it comes to throwing shade – and phones — Naomi Campbell is the OG. When asked about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s Fashion week fight, the supermodel delivered a deadly diss on both of them.

“What did you think about Nicki [Minaj] and Cardi [B]’s altercation at fashion week – you were at that party, right?” Andy Cohen, 50, asked Naomi Campbell, 48, during her appearance on the Sept. 26 edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Naomi, who may have thought about giving Cardi tips when it comes to throwing shoes, tilted her head and showed why she’s the boss when it comes to shade. “It was called the ICON party, but there were no icons there.”

Mic drop. Though, it turns out that Naomi wasn’t at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party where Nicki, 35, and Cardi, 25, got into a physical altercation that left a giant knot on Cardi’s head. “Kate [Moss] and I were home, on the couch, watching TV,” Naomi said. She then expressed how “disappointed” she was in hearing about two “women of color” fighting. “I don’t want to see women fight period,” Naomi said. “Not there, not that. It’s all music. There’s no division of music. Music is for everybody; there’s no discrimination. So I felt very disappointed.”

Wow. Did Naomi Campbell really say that? This is the woman who’s been accused of hitting personal assistants, housemaids and other former employees, per Fox News. She’s also been convicted on four occasions: she pleaded guilty in Feb. 2000 to assaulting her personal assistant with a mobile phone in 1998; she pleaded guilty in 2007 for assaulting a former housekeeper with a BlackBerry; in 2008, she pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at London Heathrow Airport; and in July 2015, she was sentenced to six months probation by a Sicilian court over an August 2009 incident where she hit a paparazzo photographer. So, to hear her say she hates to see other women fight is…odd.

Perhaps she’s speaking from past experiences? When she and Tyra Banks, 44, were pitted against each other during the 1990s. “The press had cast Naomi and I as rivals before we had even met each other,” Tyra said 2016, per Vanity Fair. “Back then, let’s say there were 10 top models … but there was an unwritten rule that only one of them could be black…At that time, Naomi was that one black girl.”

“It does bug me and irk me that two women of the same ilk, we’re women of color, have to be pitted against each other. You can have more than one woman of color in a fashion show,” Naomi said on a 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I’m very proud of Tyra and what she’s done with America’s Next Top Model. I’m proud of her, I’m proud to know her. And I’m not into the pitting game.”