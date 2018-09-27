Now that’s a burn! Naomi Campbell totally disses Kendall Jenner on ‘WWHL’ when asked about her views on Kendall being the highest paid model and picking which shows she walks in. This video is EPIC.

The shade is real! When supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, is asked about her thoughts on Kendall Jenner, 22, being the highest paid model and “cherry-picking” her fashion shows because she could never walk in 30 shows in a season, she utters just two words: “Next question.” The crowd erupts over the shade, and even Cuba Gooding Jr., 50, is shook over Naomi’s shade.

Naomi is serious, too. Her silence is deafening. The conversation segues to talk about the Global Citizen Festival, which she is co-hosting. There is no more talk of Kendall. This is officially the new Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” moment.

Kendall made a whopping $22 million in 2017, making her world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes. Kendall recently received backlash over her comments to Love magazine about modeling. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Kendall said. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

Kendall is part of the new generation of supermodels that also includes Gigi Hadid, 23, Bella Hadid, 21, and Kaia Gerber, 17. Naomi is an OG supermodel, along with Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen. They paved the way for models like Kendall. During a previous WWHL appearance in 2017, Naomi admitted that she thinks models like Kendall and Gigi have it is “easier” now because they have “more of a reach” with the explosion of social media. Now Naomi is just resorting to saying nothing at all about Kendall!