Lena Stone Releases Dreamy ‘October’ Just In Time For The Fall Season — First Listen

As we’re just getting in the mood for fall, Lena Stone’s new single, ‘October’ is HERE, and we have the EXCLUSIVE first listen at HollywoodLife.com!

Just weeks after releasing her well-received single “Tragic,” Lena Stone is back again! We’re EXCLUSIVELY releasing Lena’s new single, “October,” just on the cusp of the fall season and the month synonymous with Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Halloween costumes. However, Lena’s “October” features a more symbolic take on the month, detailing her love like an “Indian Summer,” that then got colder, while backed by stunning live strings. “Sonically, I really wanted to try something a little more adventurous on this song, and I immediately thought of live strings,” the country artist said of her choice to add the symphonic sound. “We had some incredible musicians come into the studio and play a full string arrangement on the record, which makes the whole song feel so big and romantic and nostalgic!”

She couldn’t be more right on! Lena’s “October” is powerful both sonically and lyrically, which is no surprise as she is known for penning songs like “Fight Like a Girl” and “Two Hands” with BFF Kalie Shorr. Not to mention that the two of them co-founded the Song Suffragettes — a weekly writer’s round in Nashville that features rotating female artists with a goal to “let the girls play.” Lena’s “October” separates her from the work she’s done for others. The new single borders on Taylor Swift “Back To December” vibes (and not just because it’s another month in a title of a song), with something new and eclectic, that’s easy on the ears. Her sweet vocals send a chill through your soul, like noticing the change of seasons before your eyes.

We can’t wait to see what she has to come, but until then, listen to “October” here, and be sure to follow Lena on social media to hear more of her amazing music!