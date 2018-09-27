‘Law & Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino: I ‘Would Not Be Opposed’ To A Carisi Relationship

Carisi fans, this is for you! HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Peter Scanavino about season 20, as well as the possibility of Carisi and Rollins finally getting together.

There are Law & Order: SVU fans who really want to see Rollins and Carisi get together, so we asked Peter Scanavino all about it at the Tribeca TV Festival. “You know, it’s strange because I feel like Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi are very organic relationship,” Peter told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It kind of came from Kelly and I just being pretty good friends. When I first came to the show. Rollins hated my character’s guts. And I was like, why are you so angry all the time? But now we get along really well. I think we got really good charisma onscreen, so we kind of developed this friendship.”

Rollins and Carisi totally have a will-they-or-won’t-they thing going on. “I think there is something there,” he said. However, he “can’t speculate” as to what the writers have planned in season 20, which premieres Sept. 27. “I mean I would not be opposed,” Peter added. “But I mean, also it might be difficult for it to happen, maybe give it time on the show.”

With this being the show’s landmark twentieth season, Peter would love to see “Andre Braugher to pop back in or Robert Sean Leonard came back.” Peter joined the show in season 16, and he was only asked to do three episodes at first. “So, I was like, ‘I better not mess this up.’ But it kind of feels like being that new kid in school. Like going to high school. Do you know what I mean? Because everybody knows each other so well, and you’re kind of sitting there the whole time. You are like, ‘This is where I should be. Maybe over there somebody will talk to me.’ You know what I mean? It’s kind of like that. But then, everybody was great and opened up and we all became fast friends.” Law & Order: SVU will kick off season 20 with a two-hour premiere on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. The show will then air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.