See Pic
Hollywood Life

Lady Gaga’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Reveals Crotch While Walking In Leather Dress With Major Slit

lady gaga
SplashNews
West Hollywood, CA - Blac Chyna suffers a wardrobe malfunction by showing her nipple as she attended a friends birthday party in West Hollywood. Chyna arrived in her custom white Rolls Royce with new bright red wheels.Pictured: Blac ChynaBACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino visit London pub The Grenadier after Gaga goes to screening of "A Star Is Born" at the PictureHouse and has a wardrobe malfunction. Gaga was seen getting mobbed by hundreds of fans as she left the screening before looking loved up holding hands with her husband to be.Pictured: Lady GagaRef: SPL5028073 270918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Model on the catwalk Roberta Einer show, Runway, Spring Summer 2019, London Fashion Week, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton launch party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 89 Photos.
Senior Editor

Uh-oh! Lady Gaga wore a sexy leather dress while out in London, but the slit spread to the side just a BIT too much and put her crotch on full display as cameras were flashing. See the pic here.

Lady Gaga flashed a little more skin than she probably bargained for during a night out in London! The singer, who had just attended a screening of her new movie, A Star Is Born, was wearing a killer, leather trench coat dress, which featured a leg slip nearly all the way up to her waist. The ensemble covered everything when Gaga was posing or standing still, but when she was photographed walking into a bar, surrounded by screaming fans, the fabric was pushed to the side to reveal her full crotch! See a pic of the malfunction below.

Still, Gaga handled it like a pro, and looked totally fierce as the cameras snapped away. To go with the dress, Gaga rocked knee-high black boots, and wore her hair in loose curls. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses, even though it was nighttime! It’s been a busy few weeks for Lady Gaga, as she’s gearing up for the release of A Star Is Born, which she stars in alongside Bradley Cooper. The movie will be officially released on Oct. 5, and it’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year!

Gaga and Bradley have been promoting A Star Is Born all over the world, and fans are obsessed with the chemistry they’ve developed after working together. They’ve both gushed about how talented the other is, and have made it apparent that they had an incredible time starring alongside one another.

lady gaga

Regardless of a little wardrobe malfunction, Gaga has been slaying the fashion game for her entire A Star is Born press tour. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!