Lady Gaga Flaunts Rumored Engagement Ring While Wearing Victorian Gown At ‘A Star Is Born’ Premiere

Lady Gaga showed off her rumored engagement ring while slaying the red carpet of the premiere of ‘A Star is Born’! Check out the photo of her enormous bling right here!

Not only was Lady Gaga was the spitting image of Elizabeth I at the premiere for A Star is Born, but she also rocked some regal jewelry on THAT finger. That’s right, the singer was spotted wearing a huge pink rock rumored to be an engagement ring from her beau Christian Carino. While the two are rumored to have been engaged since November, 2017, they haven’t confirmed that they’re set to get hitched. However, that ring she was wearing was definitely conspicuous. Check out a close-up photo of Lady Gaga’s engagement ring below and judge for yourself!

Recently, while out and about in London, Lady flashed more than just her engagement ring. After attending a screening of her new movie A Star Is Born, she rocked out with leather trench coat dress, complete with a leg slip. Unfortunately, the slip ended up revealing her full crotch as she was spotted walking into a bar. However, she handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

Speaking of A Star is Born, Lady Gaga also looked super glamorous at the Los Angeles premiere. Not only did she wear a stunning Givenchy Haute Couture gown, she also rocked Bvlgari Jewels at the event on Sept. 24. Seriously, we don’t know which of her premiere looks we love the most. There have been so many!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Gaga news. In the meantime, check out all of her recent photos in our gallery above.