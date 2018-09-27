Kobe Bryant Springs To Action To Help Car Crash Victim In True Act Of Heroism: See Pics

Kobe Bryant was a hero to the LA Lakers, leading them to five championships. The retired NBA legend is now proving he’s an off the court Superman, coming to the aid of a car crash victim.

Kobe Bryant proved what a Good Samaritan he really is by coming to the aid of a car crash victim on Sept. 27. He was driving in his blacked-out Range Rover in his Newport Beach, CA neighborhood when he witnessed a car run a red light and slam into a Tesla outside his local Starbucks TMZ reports. The LA Lakers legend sprang into action to make sure the crash victim was okay and unhurt. Fortunately Teslas are the safest cars on the road with a five-star safety rating, so the guy made it out of the collision in one piece. His cell phone however didn’t survive. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The site reports that the man’s cell phone was a casualty of the wreck so he was unable to take pictures of the damage to provide for his insurance company. Good-hearted Kobe sprung unto action and volunteered the use of his own phone to take pictures and document the crash. TMZ says that police responded to the scene but that no arrests were made.

Kobe spent 20 years as a LA Laker yet always called neighboring Orange County home. He owns three mansions there, including his primary residence in Newport Coast’s super exclusive Pelican Hill gated community. He resides with his wife Vanessa and their three daughters in a 14,500 square foot mansion that reportedly boasts 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 2-level sport court — hey, he still trained there while playing for the Lakers — and a 5-car garage.

In addition to Kobe’s five NBA championship rings, he’s conquered Hollywood as well. The 40-year-old won an Academy Award for his ode to his sport Dear Basketball, which won Best Animated Short Film at this year’s Oscars. The film was based on a letter he wrote in the Players Tribune upon his decision to retire after the 2015-16 season. He will become eligible for the NBA Hall of Fame in 2019 and is all but guaranteed entry for his incredible career.