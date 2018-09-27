Kim Zolciak Reveals Why She Got A Breast Reduction At 40: I Was ‘Hunching’ & Hiding Them

Kim Zolciak recently went under the knife for breast reduction surgery, and she got super candid about her reasons why on her recent podcast. But what did husband, Kroy Biermann, think of the downsize?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, is opening up about her reasons for getting smaller boobs, and took to her House of Kim podcast on Sept. 26, to give her fans the scoop. ‘It’s like, you know what? I’m 40, I’m tired,” she said. “My back was hurting me and it wasn’t proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot… to not really show them off.”

Kim underwent surgery last week and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself post-op. “Part of the itty bitty titty committee,” she captioned the Sept. 19, post. Over the summer, Kim let her fans know that she was considering the surgery and even asked their opinion about which size she should get. She posted a picture of her in a red bikini on July 25, thanking fans for their input. “Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!! Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol) 😂🤣 but thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein,” she captioned the post.

While Kim was super excited about the change, she revealed on her podcast that her husband, Kroy Biermann, 33, didn’t share her enthusiasm. “Kroy, the whole time, has not been that happy about it,” she said. But Kroy, who was also part of the podcast was quick to deny those claims. “That’s not true!” the former NFL player, said. “I’m not against it by any means! I’m not negative about it.” “So you liked the big floppy titties?” Kim asked. “Yeah! I thought they were fabulous,” he responded. “I loved them… but I’m sure I’m gonna love these too.” “It’s not my body. I don’t have to walk in it every day… but obviously, the majority rule is you,” Kroy also added, like the smart husband he is!

Kim has been always open about her plastic surgery and her confidence is truly inspiring. After all, she’s had six kids, so she’s allowed to whatever she wants when it comes to her body!