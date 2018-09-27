Kim Kardashian Wishes Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Would Get Back Together

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have Kim’s ‘blessing’ if they decide to give their romantic relationship a second shot, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why she’d be OK with a reunion!

Dang, that must’ve been a good haircut! Scott Disick, 35, debuted his buzzed beard and mane while going car shopping with Kim Kardashian, 37, on Sept. 26. Now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wouldn’t mind if Scott called it quits with Sofia Richie, 20, and return to his baby mama — Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, 39! “Kim really likes Scott and the family as a whole has a lot of respect for him,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She doesn’t anticipate it and is not pressuring Scott or Kourtney to get back together, but they both know that she would be completely on board if they ever decided to rekindle their romance.”

Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2017, experiencing many bumps throughout their relationship: Scott’s hard-core partying, the proposal Kourtney turned down in 2011, and multiple breakups! But the couple had three children throughout those years — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — so Scott will always be a part of the KarJenner clan. As if his steady appearances on the family’s reality show didn’t already send the message! And Kim’s extending the family invite herself.

“They would definitely have Kim’s blessing,” our source continues. “She is going to let them make those decisions though if they ever get to that point, and she loves that her sister and Scott have been able to find other important relationships since they broke up.” Following the official breakup, Scott went on to date Lionel Richie’s daughter, whom he’s still with. Kourtney entered a two year relationship with Younes Bendjima, 25, which publicly ended in August of 2018.

Now it looks like Kourtney’s on a dating streak! She was photographed sipping a green juice alongside a mystery man on Sept. 25, right after Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, 20, was photographed with his arm around Kourt at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont on Sept. 14. Despite the reality television star’s string of men, Kim thinks Scott and Kourtney are just meant to be! “She really feels that Scott and Kourtney are soulmates,” our source reveals. Even Kourtney’s other little sister, Khloe, 34, wanted the former couple to reunite at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Aug. 9! Khloe Snapchatted the parents sitting together at Craig’s, the venue for Kylie’s birthday dinner, and wrote over the video, “A girl can dream.” We can all dream!

So, what are the chances of Scott and Kourtney making a romantic comeback? Well, her parting words to Scott in the May 14 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians didn’t offer much hope: “I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together.” But as another ghost of Kourtney’s dating past once said, never say never, right?